Sunday paper: First round of tennis is complete

— The first round of the District 6 tennis tournament for 1B/2B/1A teams wrapped up Wednesday with few surprises.

Caribou Trail League seeds one through three all won in boys’ and girls’ singles and doubles.

The closest recorded match was Lake Roosevelt’s Malcom Carson, the Central Washington B League No. 2 player, giving Omak’s Chase Grillo, the CTL No. 3, a tough time.

Grillo prevailed 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.

Okanogan’s Hayley Wyllson (CTL No. 4) defeated Liberty Bell’s Ruthann Matteson (CWB No. 1) 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles were played at Omak High School and singles at North Cascades Athletic Club.

CTL No. 4 seeds won in girls’ doubles and singles.

CWB No. 1 seeds topped CTL No. 4 seeds in boys’ singles and doubles.

Tonasket’s Caeleb Hardesty (CWB No. 1) topped Cashmere’s Kane Andruss (CTL No. 4) 6-2, 6-0.

In boys’ doubles, CWB No. 1 Eric Owsley and Eli Holtz of Tonasket defeated CTL No. 4 Alex Thornton and Braden O’Dell of Omak, 6-2, 6-2.

Chelan teams dominated in girls’ doubles, with all three Goats teams reaching the semifinals.

Play starts back up at 10 a.m. Saturday with NCAC being the headquarters.

District 6 1B/2B/1A tournament

May 16

Girls’ doubles

Top three to state, fourth is alternate

CTL No. 1 Rothlisberger/Pebbles, Chelan, def. CWB No. 4 Bartlett/Ramirez, Entiat, 6-0, 6-0.

CTL No. 3 Martin/Hawkins, Chelan, def. CWB 2 Gariano/Gutierrez, Ton., 6-0, 6-1.

CTL No. 2 Rothlisberger/Gatzemeier, Chelan, def. CWB No. 3 Shilling/Clark, LR, 6-1, 6-0.

CTL No. 4 Vandel/Evans, Casc., def. CWB No. 1 Wilson/Alley, Ton., 6-1, 6-4.

Boys’ doubles

Top four to state, fifth is alternate

CTL No. 1 Cheeseman/Nearents, Okan., def. CWB No. 4 Grubb/Haley, LB, 6-0, 6-1.

CTL No. 3 Johnson/Kuehni, Casc., def. CWB No. 2 Guzman/Burnell, Orov., 6-2, 6-3

CTL No. 2 Cooper/Farias, Cash., def. CWB No. 3 Ceniceros/Hall, Pateros, 6-2, 6-0.

CWB No. 1 Owsley/Holtz, Ton., def. CTL No. 4 Thornton/O’Dell, Omak, 6-2, 6-2.

Girls’ singles

Top three to state, fourth is alternate

CTL No. 1 Aleah Kert, Cash., def. CWB No. 4 Rylee Pitner, LR, 6-0, 6-0.

CTL No. 3 Skylar Larson, Cash., def. CWB No. 2 Ruby Capote, Ton., 6-0, 6-0.

CTL No. 2 Emma McLaren, Chelan, def. CWB No. 3 Logan Butler, LB, bye.

CTL No. 4 Hayley Wyllson, Okan., def. CWB No. 1, Ruthann Matteson, LB, 6-4, 6-4.

Boys’ singles

Top four to state, fifth is alternate

CTL No. 1 Tyler Kert, Cash., def. CWB No. 4 Sam Larsen, Pateros, 6-0, 6-0.

CTL No. 3 Chase Grillo, Omak, def. CWB No. 2 Malcolm Carson, LR, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4.

CTL No. 2 Micah Larson, Chelan, def. CWB No. 3 Bradley Wilder, LR, 6-0, 6-0.

CWB No. 1 Caeleb Hardesty, Ton., def. CTL No. 4 Kane Andruss, Cash., 6-2, 6-0.