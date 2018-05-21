Sunday's paper: Battling Dawgs end Colville’s season, 6-2

— Okanogan eliminated Colville, 6-2, in a loser-out, crossover baseball game with the Northeast 1A League on May 15.

Okanogan coach Ed Ashworth credited the win to defense and pitching.

The Bulldogs were to open state against College Place (No. 1 from the SCAC) on May 19 at Ferris High School.

“They’re loaded and have talent all over the field,” coach Ashworth said. “We look forward to a competitive game. We will leave everything in the dirt this weekend. I guarantee you that! Go Dawgs.”

Also at Ferris High School, Kiona-Benton was to play Freeman.

The winners would play in the state 1A quarterfinals, with that winner advancing to the Final Four state 1A tournament May 25-26 at County Stadium in Yakima.

In the other crossover game, Cashmere (CTL No. 3) blasted Chewelah (NEA No. 2), 12-4, and advanced to state.

Cashmere was to play Naches Valley at Larson Park in Moses Lake.

Also at Moses Lake, Caribou Trail League champion Chelan was to take on Connell.

The winners of those two games would play for a berth to the state 1A Final Four.

Against Colville, Okanogan got off to a strong start, going up 3-0 after the first inning.

“Justin (Stanley) threw a total of 77 pitches,” coach Ashworth said. “Justin had great movement tonight. He was spinning the ball slow, fast, and just kept them off balance.”

The Indians responded with two runs in the top of the second.

“We slipped a little bit in the top of the second inning and ran his (Stanley’s) pitch count up a little bit,” coach Ashworth said. “Justin threw nine ground ball outs and seven fly ball outs and a total of 12 weakly hit balls.

“He’s doing what a senior is supposed to do with his experience. He’s pitched in the last two loser-out games and just stuffed the opponent. Justin is a great kid and a great competitor.”

The Bulldogs wrested back control of the game with three more runs in the bottom of the second.

Neither team scored from there.

The Bulldogs’ Justin Stanley pitched into the sixth inning, striking out two, walking two and giving up two hits and no earned runs.

Jarrett Smith relieved with one out in the seventh and runners at second and third. He induced a pop up to catcher Kolby Picard and notched a strike out for the final out.

Coach Ashworth said of the strikeout, “(He threw) a filthy curve ball to strike out the last batter. Jarrett may just be the most important piece of our program. He has worked extremely hard and it’s paying off.”

The offense was led by Hunter Rubert (2-4) with two doubles, Kolby Picard (2-4) with a double and 3RBI and Gage Wilson (2-3).

“HR is just seeing the ball well and hitting the leather off of it,” coach Ashworth said. “Kolby Picard and Gage Wilson each had two hits. Justin Stanley and Chase Fingar had a quality hit as well.

“Picard is getting hot. He had three RBIs tonight and is throwing out base runners at catcher.”

Against Colville (NEA No. 3), Okanogan CTL (No. 2) finished with eight hits and three errors to the Indians’ two hits and three errors.

“We had a couple of physical errors tonight, but the mental errors allowed Colville to stay in the game,” coach Ashworth said. “We scored six runs in the first two innings and then went cold. We have to be more consistent at the plate and stop having mental moments.

“We are in the final 16 teams left alive. We are in the middle of May, but our goal has always been to play in late May.”

Okanogan (6) — Rubert 2-4, 2R, 2 2B; Picard 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B; Fingar 1-2, R, BB; Ashworth BB; Wilson 2-3, RBI; Ju. Stanley 1-2, BB; Ja. Stanley BB; Nelson BB; Clark R.