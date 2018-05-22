Body identified as that of missing man

— OKANOGAN — A body found last September in the Okanogan River has been identified as that of a man missing since June 2017.

DNA test results came back last week for the body, which was pulled from the river Sept. 9 near the Monse bridge. The body is that of Javier Sanchez, 55, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez.

He said Sanchez had no dental records and no orthopedic work that could be traced, and the body’s condition precluded using fingerprints. DNA was sent to the Missing and Unidentified Unit at the University of North Texas for testing.

Because of a backlog of tests, results took until last week to be done, he said.

Rodriguez said Sanchez’s family, who live in Pateros, has been notified, as has the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sanchez had been missing since June 22, 2017, when he apparently was involved in a riverbank fight in Omak. The body of another man apparently involved in the altercation, Joseph Shawl, 46, was found in the river a week later.

Two men remain in custody while awaiting trials for allegedly beating Shawl along the bank of the Okanogan River in an area known as “the kitchen” and throwing him into the water last summer. They also are suspected of throwing Sanchez in the river, according to authorities.

Omak Police and the Colville Confederated Tribes later moved people out of the kitchen and dismantled the camp. The area now is under water.

Patrick Antoine Yallup Sr. and Andrew Iverson Newman are charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree murder in Shawl’s death.

Prosecutor Branden Platter said he’s been in touch with Sanchez’s family about the potential for filing charges pertaining to his death.

“I am in the process of re-examining the evidence the state has regarding the death of Mr. Sanchez specifically, and will be making a charging decision shortly,” he said, adding that he would notify Sanchez’s family first about any decision he makes.

Yallup is on the status track while defense conducts its investigation “and we negotiate any potential resolutions,” said Platter.

Newman previously was found incompetent and went through competency restoration at Eastern State Hospital, Medical Lake. He was considered “restored” and competent by hospital personnel, but defense counsel filed a motion for a second competency evaluation by an independent evaluator, Platter said.

Defense is asserting that Newman is still incompetent.

“We are awaiting that evaluation,” Platter said.

No trial dates for either case.

Yallup, of Nespelem and Toppenish, was charged July 10, 2017, with second-degree murder in Shawl’s death. He remains in jail, with bail set at $750,000.

Newman was arrested July 20, 2017, and later charged.

Bail was set at $750,000.

A report by Omak Police Officer Marcos Ruiz accompanied charging documents as a probable cause statement. In that statement, Ruiz said police were notified June 22 that Newman allegedly had harmed someone and thrown the person in the river.

He visited Newman at his home on Dayton Street and they talked about Shawl, the report said.

Newman allegedly was drinking the night of June 21 at “the kitchen,” an area on the riverbank off Asotin Street where homeless people cooked and slept.

Newman allegedly said a person named Bear had thrown Shawl into the river and burned Newman’s shirt and shoes, which allegedly had blood on them.

“I asked Andrew what the fight was over,” said Ruiz’s report. “Andrew said (Shawl) threw his (Shawl’s) dog in the fire and he (Newman) grabbed it out of the fire. Andrew said he and (Shawl) began to fight.”

Police Chief Jeff Koplin said earlier, in an interview, that Shawl’s small dog was found with singed hair.

Ruiz’s report said he and Newman went to the kitchen, where the officer found garbage strewn around the area. Burned clothing and melted plastic, which Newman allegedly said had been his shoes, were found.

The officer said he interviewed several people who allegedly were at the kitchen that night, and later interviewed Newman’s father, Neil Newman.

The officer also interviewed Yallup who, with Newman, allegedly drug Shawl into weeds at the edge of the kitchen area, court documents said. Yallup alleged Newman had thrown Shawl into the river.

Ruiz later conducted a forensic child interview with Newman “due to the fact I learned he was developmentally disabled,” the report said.

Newman was subsequently arrested.

The maximum penalty for conviction of second-degree murder is life in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. It counts as a “most serious offense” under the state’s three strikes law.