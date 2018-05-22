Ethics board dismisses Kretz case

— OLYMPIA — The Legislative Ethics Board has determined Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, did not violate ethics rules by criticizing research by a Washington State University wolf expert.

A complaint, filed last August by Maryland-based Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility against Kretz, was dismissed recently.

“Legislators commonly express their support for or opposition to various state programs through the appropriations process,” the board said.

“I am gratified the Legislative Ethics Board determined that my review and criticism of publicly funded research is a legitimate exercise of my oversight role as a legislator,” Kretz said.

The Silver Spring, Md., group alleged Kretz had overstepped his legislative authority by being critical of wolf research conducted by Research by Rob Wielgus, a WSU professor and wolf expert at the university’s Large Carnivore Laboratory.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility alleged 14 separate offenses by Kretz.

Kretz denied the allegations, saying they were without merit. The ethics board agreed with him.

Since becoming a legislator in 2005, Kretz said one of the policy areas on which he has worked – along with other legislators, constituents, state agencies and researchers – is large carnivore management in the state.

“The vast majority of wolves in the state are located in my district, which is also home to other carnivores such as bears and cougars,” he said. “While we continue to seek ways to coexist with these predators – and I believe we can – we must also recognize that they pose a very real issue of livestock depredation and even personal safety risk to ranchers, farmers and anyone recreating outdoors.”

He said he has sought to develop public policy that balances the various interests.

“When dealing with sensitive legislative issues, it is important for policy makers to avoid becoming embroiled in controversy and base decisions on sound and objective data and research,” he said. “This is why I became concerned about the publicly funded research of professor Wielgus of Washington State University, out of my belief that his research was result-driven and not objective.

“My alarm grew after other researchers reviewed and could not replicate his results based on the data. I became even more concerned after the professor issued public statements accusing my constituents of taking actions in a deliberate attempt to harm wolves.”

After statements Wielgus made to Seattle media concerning the state’s decision in 2016 to kill Ferry County Profanity Peak Pack gray wolves because of livestock depredations, the university distanced itself from him.

“Some of Dr. Wielgus’ statements in regard to this controversial issue have been both inaccurate and inappropriate,” said WSU’s statement in September 2016. “As such, they have contributed substantially to the growing anger and confusion about this significant wildlife management issue and have unfairly jeopardized the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wolf Advisory Group’s many-months-long stakeholder process.”

WSU officials said Wielgus’ statements didn’t represent the views or positions of WSU or its college of agricultural, human and natural resources.

Wielgus sued WSU, alleging infringement of his academic freedom. He recently accepted a $300,000 settlement from WSU and is leaving the university.

In the WSU-Wielgus settlement, neither party acknowledged any wrongdoing, according to Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility.

“After over 20 years of in-depth on-the-ground field research into the most iconic large carnivores of North America, the world-renowned Carnivore Conservation Laboratory at WSU will be closing its doors” said Wielgus. “This comes after years of political pressure from ranching interests and political interference by high-ranking state politicians to halt research into carnivore interactions with livestock and the development of non-lethal strategies to combat depredation.”

As a result of the 2016 controversy, Kretz said one constituent received death threats that were taken as serious and credible by federal and local law enforcement.

“Unfortunately, I have never been involved in a more controversial issue, evoking strong emotions on many sides,” Kretz said. “After the professor issued untrue statements about my constituent, it provoked such controversy that WSU investigated and later retracted them as untrue, with no basis in fact. Even so, my constituent continued to receive death threats that were taken as serious and credible by federal and local law enforcement.”

The Legislature later approved a law that prevents public disclosure of the identities of those who report or respond to certain wolf and other large animal issues.

“It’s a terrible shame that the wolf issue in Washington is fraught with such controversy,” Kretz said, charging Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility with filing the complaint “to silence and intimidate my efforts in achieving balanced public policy.

“My job is to defend my constituents,” Kretz said. “It’s something I take seriously and it’s not likely to change anytime soon, regardless of the changing political winds or pressure from special interest groups.”

Gray wolves are considered federally endangered west of Highway 97 and threatened east of the highway; the Profanity Peak Pack is within the threatened area. Under state law, gray wolves are endangered statewide.

As of December 2017, Washington had 22 wolf packs, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Most of them are in the northeast corner of the state, within Kretz’s 7th District.