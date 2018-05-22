Flooding closes state recreation sites

— Flooding has forced local officials and the state to close several roads and campgrounds at three wildlife areas and several water access sites in Okanogan County.

The closures are intended to protect the public and prevent property damage, said Justin Haug, state Department of Fish and Wildlife Okanogan lands operations manager.

Runoff from snow melt is causing significant flooding in the area, where water levels are anticipated to remain high for several more weeks. Areas will reopen when conditions improve, he said.

Department of Fish and Wildlife water access sites along the Okanogan, Methow and Chewuch rivers are closed.

Closures or access restrictions went into effect May 17 at locations in the Sinlahekin, Methow and Scotch Creek wildlife areas:

Sinlahekin

-Sinlahekin Road from Reflection Pond to Blue Lake.

-Fish Lake east, west and southwest campground.

-Sinlahekin Creek Campground.

-Southeast Forde Lake Campground.

-Reflection Pond Campground.

-Conner Lake Campground.

-Driscoll-Eyhott Island Unit (underwater).

Methow

-Bear Creek Campground No. 2 (also known as Lower Bear Creek).

-Cougar Lake Campground.

Scotch Creek

-Hess Lake Road.

-Similkameen-Chopaka Unit (mostly underwater).