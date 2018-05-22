Veterans respond to assist with flood relief

TONASKET — After 10 days of flooding and response from multiple agencies along with local organizations and community volunteers, the Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team (IMT) is turning over monitoring of the situation to Okanogan County’s Department of Emergency Management and individual cities along Okanogan River.

The IMT, made up of firefighters from DNR, Washington Fire Service, Washington Conservation Corps and Washington State Patrol; along with dedicated community members, laid over 220,000 sandbags along the banks of the Okanogan River, resulting in 6,623 feet of additional protection along levees from Oroville to Okanogan...