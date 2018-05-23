810 (2018-140 May 23, 30) CALL FOR BIDS CITY OF OMAK IRONWOOD STREET AND KOALA AVENUE SANITARY SEWER IMPROVEMENTS

(2018-140 May 23, 30)

CALL FOR BIDS

CITY OF OMAK

IRONWOOD STREET AND KOALA AVENUE SANITARY SEWER IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Proposals will be received by the undersigned at the City of Omak, 2 North Ash Street, Omak, Washington 98841, up to 2:00 PM; local time on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, for furnishing the necessary labor, materials, equipment, tools, and guarantees thereof to construct the Ironwood Street and Koala Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvements.

The work consists of furnishing all material, labor, tools, equipment, and incidentals necessary for construction of the Ironwood Street and Koala Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvements project. Work will be performed within City owned rights-of-way and permanent easements and on private property where rights-of-entry have been obtained for construction. The work consists of, but is not limited to, the following:

Furnish and install approximately 430 feet of 8-inch PVC sanitary sewer pipe. Furnish and install approximately 330 feet of 4-inch PVC and HDPE side sewer pipe. Furnish and install three 48-inch manholes and six side sewer cleanouts. Television inspection of sewer mains and side sewers. Reconnection of approximately six side sewers. Coordination with CenturyLink contractor Terra Technologies that will furnish and install a temporary duct support system to support the existing CenturyLink PVC telecommunications ducts where required for construction of the proposed sanitary sewer improvements. Surface restoration of all disturbed surfaces.

The Work shall be substantially complete within 35 working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. All work, including surface restoration, shall be complete by October 1, 2018. All bidding and construction is to be performed in compliance with the Contract Provisions and Contract Plans for this project and any addenda issued thereto that are on file at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 2 North Ash Street, Omak, Washington 98841.

The Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud shortly after the time and date stated above. Proposals are to be submitted only on the form provided with the Bid Documents. All Proposals must be accompanied by a certified check, postal money order, cashiers check, or Proposal bond payable to the “City of Omak” and in an amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the total Proposal amount.

Bid Documents may be examined at the office of the City of Omak, or the office of the Project Engineer, Gray & Osborne, Inc. Bid Documents for this project are available free-of-charge at the following website: “http://gobids.gray andosborne.com”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register” as a planholder in order to receive automatic email notification of applicable addenda and to be placed on the “Planholder List”. For assistance, please call (509) 453 4833. Contract questions shall be directed only to the office of the Project Engineer.

Financing of the Project has been provided by City of Omak, Washington. The City of Omak expressly reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to Award the Project to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it best serves the interests of the City.

CONNIE THOMAS

CITY CLERK

Published by Omak-Okanogan Chronicle.