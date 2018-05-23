810 (2018-142 May 23) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1187

(2018-142 May 23)

CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON

ORDINANCE NO. 1187

AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Declaring An Emergency Related To Flood Protection. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.

ADOPTED: May 15, 2018

Craig Attwood

City Clerk-Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.