810 (2018-142 May 23) CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON ORDINANCE NO. 1187

(2018-142 May 23)
CITY OF OKANOGAN, WASHINGTON
ORDINANCE NO. 1187
AN ORDINANCE of the City of Okanogan, Washington Declaring An Emergency Related To Flood Protection. A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available from City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, PO Box 752, Okanogan, Washington. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 422-3600, copies can be mailed.
ADOPTED: May 15, 2018
Craig Attwood
City Clerk-Treasurer
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
