820 (2018-137 May 23, 30) NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

(2018-137 May 23, 30)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TIMBER SALE

Department of Natural Resources will auction timber to the highest bidder. Contract terms and bidding information is available by calling Northeast Region at (509)684-7474 or by visiting the Region Office at Colville or Product Sales & Leasing Division, Olympia. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Northeast Region Office, Colville, WA on June 12, 2018. LEMANASKY LAKE, App. No. 096599, approximately 4 miles by road south of Loomis, WA. And 12 miles southwest of Tonasket, WA on part(s) of Sections 1 all in Township 37 North, Range 25 East, Sections 5, 8 and 16 all in Township 37 North, Range 26 East, Sections 25 all in Township 38 North, Range 25 East, Sections 30 and 32 all in Township 38 North, Range 26 East, Sections 36 all in Township 38 North, Range 25 East, W.M., comprising approximately 3,969 Mbf of Timber. Minimum acceptable bid will be $346,000.00. This sale is Export Restricted.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.