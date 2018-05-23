820 (2018-141 May, 23, 30 June 6, 13, 20, 27) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

(2018-141 May, 23, 30 June 6, 13, 20, 27)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J. SPROWL; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BILL SPROWL; HARVEY SPROWL; SCOTT SPROWL; HEATHER JOHNSON; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

Case No.: 17-2-00443-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DONNA J. SPROWL

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 23 day of May, 2018, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, McCarthy & Holthus, LLP at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The basis for the complaint is a foreclosure of the property commonly known as 418 Hemlock St, Omak, WA 98841-9264, Okanogan County, Washington as a result of a default under the terms of the note and deed of trust.

DATED: May 3, 2018 McCarthy & Holthus, LLP

/s/ Matthew G. Stamper

Matthew Stamper WSBA No. 46685

108 1st Avenue South, Ste. 300

Seattle, WA 98104

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.