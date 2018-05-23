820 (2018-147 May 23, 30) Okanogan School District Request for Proposals Food Service Management

(2018-147 May 23, 30)

Okanogan School District

Request for Proposals

Food Service Management

NOTICE OF

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the Okanogan School District NO. 105 is accepting written food service management proposals from qualified food service management companies (FSMC) according to District specifications provided in the proposal document. Proposal documents are available in printed and electronic form and may be obtained from the District Office at 509-422-3629. Proposals shall be returned to the following address:

Brandy Wilson, District Secretary

Okanogan School District NO. 105

115 Rose St.

Okanogan, WA 98840

Phone: 509-422-3629/Fax: 509-422-1525

Proposal advertised:

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Wednesday May 30, 2018

Mandatory pre-proposal conference: June 6, 2018 at 9:00 am

Proposal due date: June 20, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Proposed award date: June 27, 2018

The June 6, 2018 pre-proposal conference will be held at the address listed above. Each FSMC is limited to a maximum of two representatives. Attendance at the pre-proposal conference is required if you wish to submit a proposal. The purpose of this conference is to tour food service facilities and answer questions related to our food service program. The Contractor presentation is by invitation to the selected finalists.

The District reserves the right to accept any proposal it deems most favorable to its interests. It also reserves the right to waive any informalities and irregularities and reject any and/or all proposals or any portion submitted which in their opinion is not in the best interest of the District. No Contractor may withdraw or alter his proposal after the time set for opening thereof, unless award of contract is delayed for a period of more than forty-five (45) days from the date of opening.

