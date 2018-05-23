Columbia River treaty work begins

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Columbia River Treaty negotiations are finally getting under way between the U.S. and Canada.

Federal officials said efforts to modernize the treaty regime are set to begin May 29-30.

The existing 1964 treaty generally covers flood control efforts and power generation allocations. And negotiations begin as both Washington state and British Columbia are experience one of the worst flood years in recent history.

But Eastern Washington lawmakers Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, have been pushing for negotiations to begin for a couple years.

Officials say the treaty is a worldwide model for transboundary water cooperation. They also say it has facilitated additional benefits such as maintaining river ecosystem, irrigation, municipal and industrial water use, navigation and recreation.



The U.S.’s prime objectives in negiations are flood risk management, economical and reliable power generation and improving the ecosystem.

U.S. officials and tribes have taken Canadians to task for mining contaminants flowing downstream in recent years.

The U.S. negotiating team will be led by the U.S. Department of State and will include officials from Bonneville Power Administration and the U.S. Army Corps of Enginees, the Department of the Interior; and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.