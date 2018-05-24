Chronicle logo

County sends players to state tennis

Photo by Al Camp
Tonasket's Maddy Gariano and Brianna Gutierrez compete at District 6 tennis May 19.

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, May 24, 2018

Photo by Al Camp

Jay Nearents (left) and Max Cheeseman celebrate a point during district tennis May 19. The defending state 1B/2B/1A champions won their second District 6 title.

Photo by Al Camp

Chase Grillo of Omak races to the net for a low shot during a semifinal singles match.

OMAK — Okanogan, Omak, Tonasket and Liberty Bell will send entries to the state 1B/2B/1A tennis tournament this weekend.

The top four in boys and top three in girls advanced from the District 6 tournament May 16 and May 19 at courts in Omak...

