GUEST COLUMN: Sorry to see wolf guy go … not

Good riddance. Carnivore Conservation Lab professor Robert Wielgus left Washington State University – and hopefully the woods and mountains of eastern Washington. Unfortunately, it’s costing us, the taxpayers, to get rid of him.

Wielgus authored an unlikely hypothesis on wolf depredation, suggesting that the more ranchers and state sharpshooters put down troublesome wolves that attack livestock, the more wolves would attack. He came to that conclusion about the time the state culled the Profanity Peak wolf pack a couple years back in eastern Ferry County. After the culling, depredations attributed to that pack subsided.

Funny how he alone thought fewer wolves would lead to more related attacks on cattle, sheep and other livestock.

That’s not the only reason it’s good to see him go.

Over the years, Wielgus generally claimed ranchers were to blame for wolf depredations, rather than the packs themselves, packs that seemingly appeared almost overnight east of the Cascades several years ago. He suggested at least one rancher put salt licks close to a wolf den, prompting wolves to attack cattle and calves. Yet, the salt licks were no different that year than they had been for decades before.

When ranchers voiced concern about Wielgus’ politically motivated research, lawmakers and university officials listened and stepped in, stripping his summer travel funds for conferences and other activities, as well as his lead wolf investigator position.

Miffed by the demotion, Wielgus claimed his “academic freedom” was being infringed upon and filed a lawsuit. He also went on the offensive, targeting the 7th Legislative District lawmaker representing numerous ranchers who have had livestock for decades in what is quickly becoming wolf country.

Wielgus accused that lawmaker, Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, of ethics violations for criticizing the apparent politically motivated research and opposing its continued funding. (In my opinion, he filed the complaint because his feelings were hurt and because Joel is an outspoken advocate of rural eastern Washingtonians, rather than wolves.) Regardless, the state Legislative Ethics Board quickly dismissed the allegation, noting lawmakers have every right to voice their objections to the funding programs financed by taxpayers.

Kretz kept his cool about the unfounded complaint as it worked its way through the Ethics Board process.

After it tossed, he had this to say: “… PEER’s complaint was lodged against me in an effort to silence and intimidate my efforts in achieving balanced public policy. However, I was elected by the citizens of the 7th District to work on their behalf; to fight for them and even protect them from overbearing and misguided attempts to use so-called policy research as a means to denigrate them and degrade their way of life.”

Eastern Washington is lucky to have such a lawmaker. And Wielgus should’ve been shown the door long before now.

Since Day 1, the professor has been a left-wing wolf advocate. And, as a public employee, he has been getting paid for it.

Because he was allowed to continue injecting his political views into the wolf issue affecting so many eastern Washingtonians, it’s costing our state insurance fund $300,000. For that kind of money, I’m surprised he was still allowed to finish the 2018 spring semester.

The settlement came about after the professor enlisted the help of the Silver Spring, Md.-based political action group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility in bringing both the lawsuit and the complaint against Joel. Don’t know about you, but I’ve never heard of wolves in Silver Spring, a suburb of Washington, D.C. (except for a few looking for a chance to try to bite President Trump).

The organization’s website calls Wielgus’ lawsuit an “academic freedom fight.” It also claims he was bullied.

Bullied? How can it be bullying when taxpayers – and their representatives – don’t want their hard-earned money being wasted on a political cause?

In the real world, off the university campus, if you don’t want to do the job the way your boss wants, you get shown the door. This is nothing different.

The fact the professor didn’t like being told to check his political views at the door and follow directions doesn’t mean he was bullied, it means he wasn’t prepared to work for rural taxpayers in wolf country. That alone should’ve disqualified him from the job. And his reaction – like that of a child who lost allowance money after failing to do chores – proves it.

The university sees the payoff as an acceptable means to resolve Wielgus’ departure. As a taxpayer, I don’t. Paying off a frivolous lawsuit isn’t the answer. It only encourages similar outcomes in the future.

As a rural resident, I guess I should be glad he’s moving on. And since the Carnivore Conservation Laboratory has been used for about two decades to promulgate a liberal, pro-wolf political agenda, I don’t see its shuttering as a negative, either.

Roger Harnack is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.