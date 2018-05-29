Sawyers tapped as weekend’s grand marshals

TONASKET – Lifelong residents Roger and Lori Sawyer are this year’s Tonasket Founders’ Day grand marshals.

They will be in the Founders’ Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday on Whitcomb Avenue.

Both are involved with the Comancheros Rodeo Club, and have been for many years.

“I was surprised to be chosen. I don’t think I deserve it,” said Roger, the Comancheros treasurer who works on fundraising activities. He can be found working in the concession stand at most community events at the rodeo grounds and helping with grounds keeping between events.

He is this year’s rodeo chairman and truck and tractor pull chairman. He also started a New Years’ Eve ice skating party three years ago for families. The event includes flooding the rodeo arena, hosting bonfires for youth and adults and putting on a fireworks display.

As rodeo chairman, he coordinates with the ProWest Rodeo Association, and reaches out to stock contractors, announcers and keeps track of a long list of details.

For Lori, the nomination was half well-kept secret and half surprise.

“It was supposed to be just Roger. I didn’t know I was going to be part of it,” said Lori. “There are a lot better people than us that should have been there.”

Lori got involved with the Comancheros years ago, with cowboy polo. After meeting Roger in 2006, she got involved to a larger degree and now serves as secretary.

She described her role as “keeping Roger in line, taking minutes at meetings, keeping people informed and handling cash from concessions and gate sales.”

They eloped to the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2008, but plan to reaffirming their vows and commitments to each other in early June.

The celebration will have a Western theme, with most of the wedding party outfitted from the couple’s recently purchased business, DeTro’s Western Store.