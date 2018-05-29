Chronicle logo

State track: Okanogan girls third, Republic boys second

Liam Bracken of Republic competes in the high jump in state 1B. He tied for fourth after winning the 100, 200 and, in record fashion, the 400.

Photo by Al Camp
Liam Bracken of Republic competes in the high jump in state 1B. He tied for fourth after winning the 100, 200 and, in record fashion, the 400.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Photo by Al Camp

The Okanogan 4x200 relay won state in school-record fashion. The team included (from left) Caitlyn Barton, Jillyan Taylor, Myra Rasmussen and Renea Taylor.

Photo by Al Camp

Allie Eastridge of Okanogan is all smiles after winning the state 1A shot put.

Photo by Al Camp

Olivia Knowles of Omak competes in state 1A discus.

Photo by Al Camp

Anna Williams, the lone member of the Pateros track team, competes in the 200-meter race at state.

Photo by Al Camp

Liberty Bell’s Kelley Brooks starts to relax after handing off the baton to Sally Thornton-White in the 4x400 relay prelims.

Photo by Al Camp

Liberty Bell’s Brayden hands off to Seth Stevie and Oroville’s Jerry Milholland gives the baton to Caleb Mills during 4x400 preliminary races May 25 at state.

CHENEY — The Okanogan High School girls’ track team finished third in state 1A, powered by two state championships.

The Bulldogs finished a mere two points behind second-place Seattle Academy and one point in front of fourth-place Bear Creek...

