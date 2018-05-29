Student gives gift of music to senior citizens

WINTHROP — Memories wither away like a flower’s wizened petals, as Twisp resident Angie Ochoa, 44, describes dementia.

In her seven years as a caretaker – now manager – of Jamie’s Place adult family homes in Winthrop, Ochoa has seen, time and time again, the power of music at play in residents’ lives, she said.

At the sound of a familiar ballad, memories unfurl shuttered petals.

“It’s the most beautiful thing,” Ochoa said. “It wakes something up inside of them.”

For her senior project, Liberty Bell High School senior Cristina Dominguez, 18, decided to raise money to purchase six sets of over-the-ear headphones and CD players for the residents of Jamie’s Place.

Dominquez, an aspiring social worker herself, borrowed the idea from her health and family life teacher Rebecca Thomson.

She surpassed her goal of raising $400 through the fundraising platform GoFundMe two weeks ago and expects to order and deliver the music devices by the end of May. Each CD player will come with a personalized playlist, many including songs from the residents’ youth.

Ochoa said some playlists include songs by Conway Twitty, Hank Williams and classical composers, among others. Dominquez visited the homes to discover the residents’ musical interests.

If one could not communicate a particular song, Dominquez calculated their teenage years and selected about 30 songs from that era to be featured on the playlist.

There’s something special about listening to music through headphones, Ochoa said. It’s not playing from a smart phone for a roomful of people; it’s their own soundtrack, she said.

“When the headphones go on, they go into a place where they open up. They can see, and it brings up memories,” Ochoa said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s very touching.”

Ochoa recalled a Jamie’s Place resident with Lewy body dementia, a progressive dementia that leads to problems in thinking, movement, behavior and mood. Some of its symptoms include confusion, changes in reasoning, visual hallucinations, trouble interpreting visual information and memory loss.

Because of the disease, the man had “pretty intense” aggression, Ochoa said.

But when he listened to old Western music, he began to soften and cry.

“It made him feel love and want to talk about why he is the way he is,” she recalled. “It’s amazing. It relaxes them and calms them down.”

Two weeks ago, a similar situation occurred. A man with Alzheimer’s sat at a piano bench and began to play a song from World War I. She didn’t know why, but a woman listening nearby – who also lives with Alzheimer’s – began weeping at the sound.

And several years ago, a 99-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s surprised her caregivers at Jamie’s Place after listening to familiar nursery rhymes and church songs.

The woman never spoke and seldom stayed awake for long, Ochoa said. So, Ochoa tried singing nursery rhymes, such as “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” and “Hush Little Baby,” and the Christian hymn “Jesus Loves Me.”

In return, the woman sang each word by memory, Ochoa said.

A 2017 study from the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found personalized music and memory therapy helped decrease antipsychotic and anti-anxiety medication use and improved dementia symptoms.

As part of her senior project, Dominguez researched “Alive Inside: A Story of Music and Memory,” a documentary that advocates the use of music therapy for dementia patients, she said.

The film follows Dan Cohen, director of the nonprofit Music & Memory, as he shows a “broken” healthcare system and the impact of music on restoring memory and a sense of self.

After the documentary released, Music & Memory increased its reach of iPod donations from 56 nursing homes to more than 4,000.

Dominguez’s GoFundMe page “Music for Jamie’s Place Residents” was shared 90 times on Facebook and reached the $400 fundraising goal in one month.

Set to graduate June 8, the high school senior will be headed to Shoreline Community College in the fall with hopes of studying social work at the University of Washington after obtaining an associate’s degree.

Dominguez said she took on the project because helping people gives her the greatest reward.

“So many people through the course of this project have told me they appreciate what I’m doing because they have senior citizens, loved ones, in their lives that have been impacted by music,” she said.