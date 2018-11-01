Keeping up on district playoffs: Liberty Bell, Brewster to play for 2B district soccer title

Soccer
District 2B
Liberty Bell 1, Bridgeport 0
Brewster 4, Tonasket 2 - Al
District 1A
Cascade 3, Okanogan 0, winner to crossover match, loser out.
1A
Cascade 3-0 over Omak, Eastmont High School, winner to crossover match Nov. 3, loser out
1B
at Selkirk (north No. 1)
Game 1: Odessa (South 2) 3, Republic (North No. 3) 0
Game 2: Selkirk (North No. 1) 3, Columbia (South No. 4) 0
Game 5: Republic 3, Columbia 1, loser out
Game 7 semifinal: Selkirk 3, Odessa 2
at Coulee City (south No. 1)
Game 3: Valley Christian (South No. 3) 3, Northport (North No. 2) 1
Game 4: ACH (South No. 1) 3, Curlew 0
Game 6: Northport 3, Curlew 0, loser out
Game 8 semifinal: ACH 3, Valley Christian 0
Volleyball
1B District 6 CWB
Entiat (3) at Pateros (2), 5:30 p.m. - Amber
Riverside Christian (4) at Wilson Creek (1), 5:30
2B at Royal High School
Game 7: Brewster v. Tri-Cities Prep, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Kittitas v. Walla Walla Valley Academy, 4 p.m.
Game 9: Loser Game 7 v. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m., No. 3 and No. 4 to state
Game 10: Lake Roosevelt v. Manson, No. 5 seed to state, loser out
Game 11, championship: Winner Game 7 v. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to state.
1B District 7 at Northwest Christian – Colbert
Game 9: Odessa v. Northport, 3:30 p.m., loser out, winner to Game 12
Game 10: Valley Christian v. Republic, loser out, winner to Game 12
Game 11 championship: Selkirk v. ACH, 5:30 p.m., district champ No. 1 to state, loser No. 2 to state
Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, loser out, winner No. 3 to seed to glue Game 13 with District 9 (No. 2)
Game 13: Winner Game 12 v. District 9 (No. 2 team), 3 p.m., winner to state, loser out
Soccer
2B
Game 5: Bridgeport at Tonasket, 3:30 p.m. Winner No. 3 to District 7 crossover match Nov. 3, loser out - Brock
Game 6 championship: Brewster at Liberty Bell, 4:30 p.m., No. 1 bye to state; No. 2 to crossover match Nov. 3
Football
1B
Republic at Entiat, 7 p.m. The winner becomes the #3 seed and loser the #6 seed.
ACH at Selkirk, 7 p.m.
2B
DeSales at Lake Roosevelt, 7 p.m. – Jacob Wagner, The Star
Mabton at Brewster, 7 p.m. - Amber
Tonasket at Tri-Cities Prep, 7 p.m.
1A
Okanogan at Newport, 6 p.m.
Football
Oroville at Columbia Burbank, 7 p.m. crossover game
1A
Riverside Rams (NEA No. 3) at Omak, 1:30 p.m. – Al
Volleyball
1A Crossover
Colville (NEA No. 3) v. Chelan (CTL No. 1), 1 p.m., winner to state, loser out
Cascade (CTL No. 2) at Lakeside (9 Mile) (NEA No. 2), 1 p.m., winner to state, loser out
1B District 6
Winners Nov. 1 play for one berth to state, 1 p.m., Moses Lake High School.
1B Northeast north and south
Game 11 championship: Game 7 winner v. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m. No. 1 and No. 2 to state
Game 13 District 7/9 glue crossover: Winner Game 12 v. District 9 No. 2, 3 p.m. Winner to state, loser out.
Soccer
1A crossover matches
NEA No. 3 at Cashmere, 1 p.m., winner to state, loser out
CTL No. 2 at NEA No. 2, 2 p.m., tentative, winner to state, loser out
District 2B
District 6 No. 3 (from Nov. 1 match) at District 7 No. 1, winner to state, loser out
District 7 No. 2 at District 6 No. 2, winner to state, loser out (probably at Brewster, time unknown)
District 6 No. 1 bye, straight to state
