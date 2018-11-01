Keeping up on district playoffs: Liberty Bell, Brewster to play for 2B district soccer title

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Soccer

District 2B

Liberty Bell 1, Bridgeport 0

Brewster 4, Tonasket 2 - Al

District 1A

Cascade 3, Okanogan 0, winner to crossover match, loser out.

Volleyball

1A

Cascade 3-0 over Omak, Eastmont High School, winner to crossover match Nov. 3, loser out

1B

at Selkirk (north No. 1)

Game 1: Odessa (South 2) 3, Republic (North No. 3) 0

Game 2: Selkirk (North No. 1) 3, Columbia (South No. 4) 0

Game 5: Republic 3, Columbia 1, loser out

Game 7 semifinal: Selkirk 3, Odessa 2

at Coulee City (south No. 1)

Game 3: Valley Christian (South No. 3) 3, Northport (North No. 2) 1

Game 4: ACH (South No. 1) 3, Curlew 0

Game 6: Northport 3, Curlew 0, loser out

Game 8 semifinal: ACH 3, Valley Christian 0

Thursday, Nov. 1

Volleyball

1B District 6 CWB

Entiat (3) at Pateros (2), 5:30 p.m. - Amber

Riverside Christian (4) at Wilson Creek (1), 5:30

2B at Royal High School

Game 7: Brewster v. Tri-Cities Prep, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Kittitas v. Walla Walla Valley Academy, 4 p.m.

Game 9: Loser Game 7 v. Loser Game 8, 6 p.m., No. 3 and No. 4 to state

Game 10: Lake Roosevelt v. Manson, No. 5 seed to state, loser out

Game 11, championship: Winner Game 7 v. Winner Game 8, 8 p.m. No. 1 and No. 2 seeds to state.

1B District 7 at Northwest Christian – Colbert

Game 9: Odessa v. Northport, 3:30 p.m., loser out, winner to Game 12

Game 10: Valley Christian v. Republic, loser out, winner to Game 12

Game 11 championship: Selkirk v. ACH, 5:30 p.m., district champ No. 1 to state, loser No. 2 to state

Game 12: Winner Game 9 v. Winner Game 10, loser out, winner No. 3 to seed to glue Game 13 with District 9 (No. 2)

Game 13: Winner Game 12 v. District 9 (No. 2 team), 3 p.m., winner to state, loser out

Soccer

2B

Game 5: Bridgeport at Tonasket, 3:30 p.m. Winner No. 3 to District 7 crossover match Nov. 3, loser out - Brock

Game 6 championship: Brewster at Liberty Bell, 4:30 p.m., No. 1 bye to state; No. 2 to crossover match Nov. 3

Friday, Nov. 2

Football

1B

Republic at Entiat, 7 p.m. The winner becomes the #3 seed and loser the #6 seed.

ACH at Selkirk, 7 p.m.

2B

DeSales at Lake Roosevelt, 7 p.m. – Jacob Wagner, The Star

Mabton at Brewster, 7 p.m. - Amber

Tonasket at Tri-Cities Prep, 7 p.m.

1A

Okanogan at Newport, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Football

Oroville at Columbia Burbank, 7 p.m. crossover game

1A

Riverside Rams (NEA No. 3) at Omak, 1:30 p.m. – Al

Volleyball

1A Crossover

Colville (NEA No. 3) v. Chelan (CTL No. 1), 1 p.m., winner to state, loser out

Cascade (CTL No. 2) at Lakeside (9 Mile) (NEA No. 2), 1 p.m., winner to state, loser out

1B District 6

Winners Nov. 1 play for one berth to state, 1 p.m., Moses Lake High School.

1B Northeast north and south

Game 11 championship: Game 7 winner v. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m. No. 1 and No. 2 to state

Game 13 District 7/9 glue crossover: Winner Game 12 v. District 9 No. 2, 3 p.m. Winner to state, loser out.

Soccer

1A crossover matches

NEA No. 3 at Cashmere, 1 p.m., winner to state, loser out

CTL No. 2 at NEA No. 2, 2 p.m., tentative, winner to state, loser out

District 2B

District 6 No. 3 (from Nov. 1 match) at District 7 No. 1, winner to state, loser out

District 7 No. 2 at District 6 No. 2, winner to state, loser out (probably at Brewster, time unknown)

District 6 No. 1 bye, straight to state