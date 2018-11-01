Straight pins reported in Nerds candy in Omak

OMAK – Two separate complaints were received Halloween night about straight pins being found in Halloween candy, Omak police chief Jeff Koplin said in a press release Thursday morning.

“One of these candy packages was turned in to the Omak Police Department,” Koplin said. “Both complainants reported finding a straight pin in a small box of ‘Nerds’ candy.”

Koplin warned that the plastic tip on the straight pin was the same color as candy in the box.

“It was also reported that a similar straight pin was found inside the packaging of a small Snickers bar,” Koplin said.

“Omak Police Department is taking the situation seriously and an investigation is under way. Please inspect all your children’s candy and it’s packaging very closely. If anything suspicious is found, please contact the police immediately.”

Omak police can be contacted at 509-826-0383.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” Koplin said.