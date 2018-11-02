Soccer and volleyball teams compete in state qualifiers

BREWSTER – Brewster hung on for a 4-2 win over Tonasket in the opening round of the District 6 2B soccer tournament Tuesday.

The Bears led 3-0 at the half following two goals by Alondra Torres and a goal by Aliyha Guzman.

Torres scored both goals following scrambles in front of the Tigers’ goal that led to kicks to an open net.

Guzman lofted the ball over Tonasket’s goal keeper to the back side corner of the goal.

The Tigers threatened a couple times in the half, with a shot by Araceli Torres hitting the top crossbar and a shot off the rebounding ball going over the goal.

Tonasket also had a free kick, left to right, late in the game that curled above and around a wall of defenders but just missed the upper right corner of the goal.

The Bears’ Kimberly Nila scored in the second half.

Scoring for Tonasket was not received.

“We played a great first half with a let-down the second,” Brewster coach Alex Sanchez said. “Great, ugly win.”

On Thursday, Liberty Bell topped Brewster, 4-1, to claim the district championship and receive the district’s No. 1 seed directly to state.

District 6 and District 7 rotate which champion gets a crossover bye and directly enters the state tournament.

Brewster, which received the No. 2 seed from District 6, was to host Northwest Christian (Colbert), the No. 2 seed from District 7, on Saturday. The winner advanced to state while the loser was out.

The Mountain Lions open the eight-team state tournament Nov. 8-10 against the No. 3 team from District 4 at Liberty Bell.

The winner advances to the Final Four to be played Nov. 16-17 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.

On Thursday, Tonasket eliminated Bridgeport, 5-2, and earned the No. 3 seed from District 6.

The Tigers were to play at the No. 1 team District 7 on Saturday, with the loser seeded to state and the loser out.

Liberty Bell 1, Bridgeport 0

WINTHROP – Freshman Maisy Shaw scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Bridgeport squad in the semifinals of the District 6 soccer tournament Tuesday.

“With sheer will she outran the defenders and beat the goalie to a through ball,” Liberty Bell coach Lincoln Post said of the winner in the final two minutes of the match.

Sally Thornton-White was credited with an assist, getting the ball between defenders for Shaw to run down.

On Thursday, Liberty Bell topped Brewster, 4-1, for the District 6 championship.

The Mountain Lions, which earned the District 6 No. 1 seed, goes directly to state to play the No. 3 team from District 4 in the quarterfinals Nov. 8-10 tentatively scheduled for Liberty Bell.

Cascade 3, Okanogan 0

LEAVENWORTH – Cascade eliminated Okanogan, 3-0, in a District 6 soccer match Tuesday for a seed to a crossover match.

“We played a lot of defense but did it well,” said Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “We were focused on shutting down the middle of the field, which is where they like to attack and did a good job of forcing them to take the ball outside.

“We showed a lot of heart and played very hard the entire game. We improved every time that we played them. Our team as a whole showed great improvement throughout the season.”

Okanogan finished 7-11 overall.

“We had great senior leadership this year,” Klepec said. “We want to thank the seniors for their hard work and dedication to our soccer program. We were led by seniors Felicia Allen, Jasmine Yusi, Allie Eastridge, Alexandria Perez, Gwen Painter, Trinity Wood and Vivienne Bauer.”

Omak volleyball falls

LEAVENWORTH – The Omak High School volleyball team’s season came to an end Tuesday, but not before reaching the District 6 match for a crossover berth with District 7.

Cascade topped Omak 25-20, 25-10 and 25-10 to earn the No. 2 seed from District 6 to a crossover match.

“It was a hard night for Omak,” Omak coach Shannon O’Dell said of Tuesday’s match at Leavenworth. “Our team had several starting players that were sick, but still played. So it was tough to play at the top of our game when girls weren’t feeling well.”

The loss snapped a three-game win streak that included the No. 4-seeded Pioneers reaching the Tuesday match by upsetting No. 3 seed Cashmere, 25-23, 15-25, 25-10 and 25-18, in the first round of District 6 on Oct. 26.

“Overall, had a great season,” said O’Dell, whose team finished 9-7 overall. “I am very proud of the improvement the team showed. This has been a great group of kids to coach.”

Seniors included Rhumor Perry, Ashley Cline, Kaitlyn Short, Shannon Fahey and Allison Hale.

The Pioneers also had four juniors and two sophomores on varsity.

District 6 No. 2 Cascade (9-6) was at NEA No. 2 Lakeside (15-1) on Saturday in a loser out, winner to state match.

Lakeside (13-3) and Freeman (15-1) split league matches during the regular season.

Freeman edged Lakeside 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 25-18 and 16-14 in the District 7 championship match Oct 27.

Freeman receives a bye from crossover matches and goes directly to the state tournament this year.

NEA No. 3 Colville (11-6) was at CTL No. 1 Chelan (15-1) on Saturday, with the winner going to state and the loser out.

Brewster volleyball reaches 2B state

ROYAL – The Brewster High School volleyball team is headed to state as the No. 4 seed from the District 5/6 2B tournament that was played Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at Royal High School.

The Bears opened district Oct. 25 topping White Swan 25-15, 25-11 and 25-19.

In the semifinals on Thursday, Tri-Cities Prep beat Brewster 20-25, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17.

In the consolation match for the No. 3 and No. 4 seed to state, Kittitas swept Brewster 25-13, 25-18 and 25-14.

Manson earned the district’s No. 5 seed with a 25-13, 17-25, 25-17, 17-25 and 15-7 win over Lake Roosevelt.

Tri-Cities Prep beat Lake Roosevelt, 3-0, in the opening round.

The Raiders stayed alive by eliminating White Swan, 3-1, then knocked out Manson, 3-2, on Nov. 1.

Tri-Cities Prep edged Walla Walla Valley Academy, 3-2, for the district championship.

Pateros wins district 1B match

PATEROS – The No. 2 seeded Pateros High School volleyball team eliminated No. 3 seed Entiat 3-1 in a District 6 first-round match Thursday.

Also Thursday, Wilson Creek knocked out Riverside Christian 25-23, 25-16 and 25-21.

The Nannies advanced to play No. 1 seed Wilson Creek for the district championship that was played Saturday at Moses Lake.

The winner earns a berth to state while the loser is out.

Wilson Creek went 0-2 at last year’s state tournament.

The Nannies last played in state in 2016, going 1-2.

Pateros finished fifth in state in 2013, seventh in 2012 and eighth in 2001.

The Nannies first played in state in 1980. Since the next appearance in 1992, Pateros has been to state 11 times.

Northeast 1B district scores

COULEE CITY – The Northeast 1B League tournament between the top four teams in the north against the top four in the south started Oct. 30.

At Selkirk (north No. 1)

Game 1: Odessa (South 2) 3, Republic (North No. 3) 0

Game 2: Selkirk (North No. 1) 3, Columbia (South No. 4) 0

Game 5: Republic 3, Columbia 1, loser out

Game 7 semifinal: Selkirk 3, Odessa 2

At Coulee City (south No. 1)

Game 3: Valley Christian (South No. 3) 3, Northport (North No. 2) 1

Game 4: ACH (South No. 1) 3, Curlew 0

Game 6: Northport 3, Curlew 0, loser out

Game 8 semifinal: ACH 3, Valley Christian 0

Nov. 1 at Northwest Christian-Colbert:

Game 9: Odessa 3, Northport 1, loser out, winner to Game 12

Game 10: Valley Christian 3, Republic 0, loser out, winner to Game 12

Game 12: Odessa 3, Valley Christian 2, loser out, winner No. 3 to seed to glue Game 13 with District 9 (No. 2)

Nov. 3 at Colbert

Game 11 championship: Selkirk v. ACH, 5:30 p.m., district champ No. 1 to state, loser No. 2 to state

Game 13: Odessa v. District 9 (No. 2 team), 3 p.m., winner to state, loser out