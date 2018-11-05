Chronicle logo

GUEST COLUMN: Wildfire ruling shows double standard

Roger Harnack

As of Monday, November 5, 2018

﻿

photo

A ruling in Okanogan County over the Carlton Complex wildfire and the state’s related culpability highlights a dangerous double standard in Washington state: While private residents and commercial landowners can be held liable when fire starting on their property spreads onto other lands, the state Department of Natural Resources cannot be held liable.

Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Christopher Culp dismissed a lawsuit filed by hundreds of property owners who lost their homes in the wildfire — the largest ever in state history — citing a 25-year-old change in the law that gave Natural Resources cover from legal action related to wildfires, even when there was negligence...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS