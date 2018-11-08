Hawley leads in race for county sheriff

OKANOGAN – Initial election returns show Tony Hawley is leading over fellow Republican Steve Brown in the Okanogan County sheriff race.

Hawley received 4,430 votes, or 55.69 percent, in the first count of ballots Tuesday night. Steve Brown garnered 3,453 votes, or 44.31 percent.

“I am very pleased with the initial vote count and looking forward to seeing what Friday’s results will bring,” Hawley said late Tuesday night. “I am very excited to serve as Okanogan County Sheriff. I appreciate all the support I have received throughout this campaign.”

Brown could not be reached immediately for comment.

Okanogan County Elections Administrator Mila Jury said voter turnout was about 38.2 percent and approximately 4,490 ballots have not been counted yet.

The next ballot count will be 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9.

In other races, incumbent Okanogan County Commissioner Jim DeTro, R-Tonasket, is leading the Position 3 race against Oroville Independent challenger Salley Bull.

DeTro garnered 4,883 vote, or 56.95 percent, cast in his favor to Bull who has 3,691, or 43.05 percent.

"How can you vote for a person who has absolutely no respect for personal property rights, and allows her supporters to lie, fabricate, take out of context and cherry pick and manipulate statements of mine?" DeTro said. "To the radical extremists, I would say, if Okanogan County has to be the last bastion of freedom in the state of Washington, I am proud to represent the custom, culture, economic stability, liberty and freedom of the common sense and conservatism of Okanogan County."

Bull could not be reached immediately for comment.

For county prosecutor, Republican Arian Noma received 5,200 votes, or 60.95 percent, to Democrat incumbent Branden Platter who received 3,332 votes, or 39.05 percent.

"I want to thank everyone for the support," Noma said. "If the election result trend continues and it is certified that we are victorious, I am humbled and honored to serve the public's interest as the county prosecutor.

"To all of Okanogan I ask you to remember that not everyone was successful, and this leaves some of us feeling isolated," he said. "I ask my citizens to reach out those neighbors and ask them to join together in our mission to improve our community by working as one to end recidivism, reduce the tax payor's burden, and making Okanogan a safe and free place to live."

Platter could not be reached immediately for comment.

In the county auditor race, Cari Hall garnered 4,840 votes, or 65.70 percent, to Randy Gates with 2,527 votes, or 34.30 percent. Both are Republicans.

In the 7th Legislative District Republican incumbents Sen. Shelly Short, and Reps. Joel Kretz and Jacqueline Maycumber hold a strong lead over their Democratic challengers.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support I received,” Short said Wednesday morning. “This election is an affirmation of the values and issues that are the heart and soul of Okanogan County. I am honored to be your voice in Olympia and will continue to work tirelessly on your behalf.”

Short is being challenged by Karen Hardy, D-Valley. Statewide, Short received 30,000 votes, or 69.1 percent. Hardy garnered 13,416 votes, or 30.9 percent.

Hardy could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kretz received 29,442 votes, or 68.13 percent, to Mike Bell with 13,770, or 31.87 percent.

"I think the people of the 7th District - and especially those in Okanogan County- chose to keep working on the issues important to the people who live here, and rejected divisive rhetoric written in Washington, D.C.," Kretz said. "During the nastiest campaign season I've ever witnessed, I chose to stick to issues that we all face right here at home, and I think that resonated with the folks here regardless of political leanings. To those who supported me, thank you, to those who didn't, my doors always open."

Bell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Maycumber has 29,644 votes, or 68.6 percent, to Randy Michaelis with 13,571 votes, or 31.4 percent.

For complete results of how voters cast their ballots in Okanogan County, see results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/okanogan/.

For Ferry County results, see results.vote.wa.gov/results/current/ferry/.