Lions run to three-peat

The Liberty Bell High School girls’ cross country team won its third-straight 1B/2B championship Nov. 3 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

November 7, 2018

PASCO — The Liberty Bell High School girls’ cross country team, led by 1B/2B individual champion Novie McCabe, won its third straight state championship Saturday.

McCabe, a junior, won her third individual cross country title by covering the 5K course at Sun Willows Golf Course in 18 minutes, 27...

