Police seek help in locating theft suspect

REPUBLIC – The Republic Police Department is seeking public help in locating a man suspected of theft.

“There is probable cause for the arrest of Randall Menges for theft from a Republic business,” a statement from the department said Wednesday morning. The suspect was “last seen sleeping in his car at Chevron and then driving south on Highway 21 from Republic.”

Police said Menges was last seen in a silver four-door Toyota Camry with a long antenna on the roof. The vehicle has a temporary plate in the back window. There are no license plates on the car.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is asked not to approach or try to apprehend, but to call dispatch at 509-775-3132.