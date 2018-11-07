Veterans Day program: Music, treats and questions shared Plenty of events, activities on tap this week

TONASKET – Elementary school students entertained veterans, active troops, staff and community members at Wednesday's Veterans Day Assembly with several musical numbers, directed by Gail Morris.

The event was opened with Tonasket's American Legion Post 82 members Jeff Bergh, Gene Wehmeyer and William Gomez presenting the flag and leading the pledge of Allegiance...