Wolves continue to attack, kill cattle

REPUBLIC — The bodies continue to stack up, with one death on Halloween and an attack the following day, Nov. 1, resulting in injuries.

The depredations come from two different wolf packs.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) attributed the death of a heifer Oct. 31 to a wolf from the Smackout pack, located in an area east of Northport.

The death brings the pack’s confirmed count to four since Aug. 20, according to WDFW. Director Kelly Susewind is reviewing the details of the four depredations by the pack and is considering the next steps.

Fish and Wildlife also documented a wolf depredation on a calf by the Togo pack Oct. 26, bringing their total of confirmed depredations to six in the last 10 months. Susewind is reviewing that case also.



Neither Susewind nor the Fish and Wildlife office in Olympia could be reached for comment.

Susewind, appointed unanimously by a citizen panel as Director of Fish and Wildife in June, oversees 1,800 WDFW employees with a budget of $460 million for the current two-year budget period. Susewind assumed the position of director Aug. 1, with an annual salary of $165,000.

Donny Martorello, WDFW Wolf Policy Coordinator, also could not be reached for comment.

Applications are being accepted until Nov. 30 for a vacant seat on the Wolf Advisory Group for the next three years. Applications and nominations can be emailed to Donny.martorello@dfw.wa.gov or sent to Martorello at PO Box 43200, Olympia, WA, 98504-3200.