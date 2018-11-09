ATF, NSSF offer up to $5,000 reward in gun store burglary

RIVERSIDE – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a $2,500 reward and the National Shooting Sports Foundation will match it for a total of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individuals involved in an alleged theft at Dave’s Gun and Pawn Shop.

According to authorities, six shotguns were apparently stolen in September.

“The burglar - or burglars - used a stolen Ford Taurus to attempt to pry open the back door of the business, but damaged the car during the attempt,” A statement from the ATF said. “The damage they caused to the door allowed the burglar or burglars to reach in and grab the six firearms before they fled on foot.”

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office and ATF are investigating the burglary.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the ATF at 988- ATF-TIPS. Officials said all calls and tips are confidential.