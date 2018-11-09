Chronicle logo

Fair leaders pick theme

'American Flair at our County Fair'

Okanogan County Fair Queen Katie Keane presents themes for next year's fair to the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee Thursday, Nov. 8.

Photo by Brock Hires
Okanogan County Fair Queen Katie Keane presents themes for next year's fair to the Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee Thursday, Nov. 8.

By Brock Hires

As of Friday, November 9, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN — Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee members unanimously approved the theme for next year’s fair during a regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 8....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS