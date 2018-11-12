VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: McCabe named state 2B athlete of the week

Roger Harnack/Statesman-Examiner
The 2018 Liberty Bell High School boys’ cross country team received the top academic award with a 3.913 grade point average during the state cross country championship Nov. 3 in Pasco.
Novie McCabe, a junior on the state champion Liberty Bell girls’ cross country team, was named the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s 2B Wendy’s Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28 toNov. 3...
