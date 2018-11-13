Hazardous weather outlook issued

OKANOGAN – The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for most of eastern Washington.

“A wintry mix with light freezing rain and sleet will be possible late tonight through early Wednesday,” meteorologists said. “Ice accumulation is expected to be minimal, but a light glaze of ice may result in some slick spots for the morning commute. A few inches of high elevation snow will be possible.”

Officials said precipitation will transition to primarily valley rain and light mountain snow tomorrow.

“Another weak weather system may bring rain and mountain snow Thursday night into Friday,” officials said.