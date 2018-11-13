Chronicle logo

State football: Onalaska edges Lake Roosevelt

Cameron St. Pierre (4) of Lake Roosevelt follows blockers Kaleb Horn (11) and Trevor McCraigie (8) on a 72-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Onalaska on Nov. 3.

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Hunter Whitelaw (22) of Lake Roosevelt goes up for a pass against Cade Lawrence (4) of Onalaska.

Photo by Al Camp

Lake Roosevelt quarterback Steven Flowers, who was named the league's MVP on offense and defense, pitches to Cameron St. Pierre (4) in game against Onalaska on Nov.10.

Jared Wenzelburger/The Chronicle in Centralia

Ernie Nanamkin (11) of Brewster turns the corner on a run against Napavine in a state game Nov. 10 in Centralia.

Jared Wenzelburger/The Chronicle in Centralia

Joe Taylor (8) eludes a Napavine tackler during state 2B playoff game Nov. 10 in Centralia.

Photo by Al Camp

Almira/Coulee-Hartline's Hayden Loomis (10) knocks a pass out of the arms of Craig Mueller (11) of Tekoa-Oakesdale on Saturday.

Photo by Al Camp

Almira/Coulee-Hartline quarterback Maguire Isaak (14) heads to the end zone against Tekoa-Oakesdale's Craig Mueller (51). The Warriors’ blocker is Jacob Mitchell (51).

COULEE DAM – The Onalaska Loggers edged the Lake Roosevelt Raiders, 28-24, in the first round of the state 2B football tournament on Saturday.

The Loggers led 16-0 in the first quarter on a one-yard run by Hazen Inman and an 11-yard run by Lucas Kreger...

