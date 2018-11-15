Roy’s Pharmacy closes

TONASKET - Roy’s Pharmacy closed its doors today, Nov. 15.

“While we have greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve you throughout the years, we have made the decision to close Roy’s Pharmacy after Nov. 14, 2018,” a statement from the store said. “We are pleased to have found a great pharmacy partner in selling our business to, the Rite Aid located at 609 Omache Drive in Omak, WA 98841. As of Nov.15, 2018, your prescriptions will be filled at this Rite Aid location, which is open seven days a week.”

Store owners said Rite Aid has gone to great lengths to “make this a seamless transition for both our customers and employees.”

Roy’s Pharmacy customer’s can call or fax in refills as they normally would, and the number will redirect to Rite Aid’s pharmacy.

“The Rite Aid team is committed to taking great care of our customers and they are making arrangements to provide many of the same services that we did and more,” the statement said. “Roy’s Pharmacy has been a fixture in Tonasket for decades. As a community we have shared memories, stories and a sense of fond nostalgia for this store. As with many things in life change is inevitable. We would like to thank you all for your past business and support.

“It is greatly appreciated. We are thankful and grateful for having you as our customer. Thank you for all the faithful years.