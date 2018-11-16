Post-fire road and trail work planned

WENATCHEE – The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has received $730,000 for post-wildfire emergency efforts, with 133 miles of road and trail work planned.

“We’ve identified 72 miles of trails and more than 61 miles of roads for emergency work based on the burned area emergency response assessments,” said forest hydrologist Molly Hanson. “From the Methow Valley to Naches, we’re investing in areas that have the highest risk of post-fire erosion, flooding, or debris flow.”

Key emergency response efforts include:

-McLeod Fire – North of Mazama; 13 miles of road/trail drainage, signage and invasive plants.

-Crescent Mountain Fire – West of Twisp; 46 miles of road/trail drainage, signs, invasive plants, campground barriers

-Cougar Creek Fire – Northwest of Entiat; 69 miles of road/trail drainage, signage and invasive plants

-Miriam Fire – Goat Rocks Wilderness; five miles of road/trail drainage, signage and invasive plants

“We’re working in partnership with other agencies to address this year’s post-fire effects,” said Hanson. “In the long term, increased erosion and flooding are all the more reason to rethink how we can lower fire intensity and better live in a fire-adapted landscape into the future.”

She said it’s important that area landowners work directly with Natural Resource Conservation Service and local conservation districts to determine appropriate actions needed to protect their property.