Bring on the snow, let’s race

By Al Camp

As of Monday, November 19, 2018

Emily Gibson/Special to The Chronicle

Rubicon (left) and her brother, Robin Hood, lead the team on a 40-mile run last season.

photo

Christina Gibson/Special to The Chronicle

Team Whiteout, the entire team, goes out for a fall run.

CARLTON – A musher and lots of dogs are waiting to see the temperatures plummet this fall.

Christina Gibson stayed busy this summer getting her sled dogs ready for competition, which starts soon...

