Chronicle logo

Farm Lights Festival set for Nov. 28

A lighted tractor rolls along South Second Avenue during the 2017 Farm Lights Festival.

Photo by Al Camp
A lighted tractor rolls along South Second Avenue during the 2017 Farm Lights Festival.

By Dee Camp

As of Monday, November 19, 2018

﻿

OKANOGAN - Lighted farm equipment - along with Santa - will take to the street Wednesday, Nov. 28,for the annual Okanogan Farm Lights Festival....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS