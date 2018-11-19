State 1B football: ACH records 100-16 win

Photo by Al Camp
Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Logan Braaten (26) uses one hand to bring down Crescent’s Eric Emery (36) in state 1B quarterfinal game Nov. 17 at Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE – Hayden Loomis ran for three touchdowns and returned an interception for a score in helping lead the Almira/Coulee-Hartline Warriors to a school scoring record of 100-16 in shellacking the Crescent Loggers in a state 1B quarterfinal game Saturday.
“Our kids played very good,” ACH coach Brandon Walsh said of the game at Lions Field...
