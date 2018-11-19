Chronicle logo

State 1B football: ACH records 100-16 win

Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Logan Braaten (26) uses one hand to bring down Crescent’s Eric Emery (36) in state 1B quarterfinal game Nov. 17 at Moses Lake.

Photo by Al Camp
Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Logan Braaten (26) uses one hand to bring down Crescent’s Eric Emery (36) in state 1B quarterfinal game Nov. 17 at Moses Lake.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, November 19, 2018

photo

Photo by Al Camp

ACH’s Gage Burchill (3) heads downfield after snagging a tipped pass for an interception. Behind him are Maguire Isaak (14) Parker Roberts (2).

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Almira/Coulee Hartline’s Hayden Loomis grabs the ankle of Crescent’s Eric Emery (36). Also pictured are ACH’s Logan Braaten (26) and Reece Isaak (52).

photo

Photo by Al Camp

The Warriors’ Brayton Schafer (21) keeps an eye on a possible catch.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

ACH’s Hayden Loomis (10) hauls in a pass.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

The Almira/Coulee-Hartline band performs at the state quarterfinal game Nov. 17 at Lions Fielder in Moses Lake.

MOSES LAKE – Hayden Loomis ran for three touchdowns and returned an interception for a score in helping lead the Almira/Coulee-Hartline Warriors to a school scoring record of 100-16 in shellacking the Crescent Loggers in a state 1B quarterfinal game Saturday.

“Our kids played very good,” ACH coach Brandon Walsh said of the game at Lions Field...

