OKANOGAN—The First Baptist Church of Okanogan hosted their annual Operation Christmas Child packing party to benefit children in need.

Saturday, November 17, 2018, church members, members of the youth group, along with Youth Pastor Alex Love, and visiting volunteers helped put together boxes for Operation Christmas Child.



The boxes were then filled with all sorts of little gifts. The boxes consisted of educational supplies such as pens, pencils, notebooks, crayons, markers, erasers, sharpeners, and rulers. The boxes also consisted of stuffed animals and other little toys. The boxes even had hygiene supplies such as floss, toothbrushes, combs, wash cloths, and bars of soap.

There were a variety of treats for attendees to snack on while filling up the boxes. Many people turned out for this event, and boxes were filled in a timely fashion. It was almost like watching a factory line; with how smooth and orderly the packing party went.



The boxes were delivered to Wenatchee Washington on Monday, November 19, 2018, where they will be sent to distribution centers, to await their shipping destinations, and will eventually sent out to children in need all over the world.