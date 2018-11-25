Chronicle logo

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Sport gifts galore

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, November 25, 2018

﻿

photo

Bob Uecker

photo

Gardner Minshew II

Sitting here Wednesday, I stare at the screen knowing Thanksgiving is rushing toward me as the finishing touches are put on the 2018-19 winter sports magazine.

Right behind that blizzard (gizzard?) of a storm comes Black Friday, which I am constantly reminded on the television that you could get the same Friday deals as early as Monday this week...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS