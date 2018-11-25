Chronicle logo

Volleyball: Boesel voted 2B league’s MVP

Brewster's Brooklynne Boesel (4), recently voted the most valuable player in the Central Washington B League, pushes the ball past Okanogan defenders Paxton Wood (7), Sydnee Gavin (6) and Dallas Heindselman (2).

Photo by Al Camp
By Al Camp

As of Sunday, November 25, 2018

photo

Photo by Amber Hedington

Brewster's Karste Wright (2) sets Brooklynne Boesel (4). Boesel was named MVP and Wright was named to the first team in the Central Washington 2B League.

photo

Brewster coach Marcy Boesel was voted Central Washington 2B League’s coach of the year.

photo

BRAD SKIFF/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Denise Perez (12) of Bridgeport goes against Addison Hansen (5) of Lake Roosevelt. Hansen was voted to the first team in the Central Washington B League.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Shannon Fahey of Omak gets the ball back over the net. Fahey was named to the CTL's second team.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Anna Williams of Pateros, who was voted to the all-league team in the Central Washington 1B League, puts up a block against Okanogan.

BREWSTER - Brooklynne Boesel, a junior at Brewster High School, was named the most valuable player for the Central Washington 2B League.

Brewster's Marcy Boesel was co-coach of the year with Manson's Hayli Libbey-Thompson...

