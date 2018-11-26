Chronicle logo

ACH, Republic, Curlew collect all-league football honors

Curlew’s Gunnar Hilderbrandt (4) gets the corner on a 60-yard touchdown run. Also pictured is Eric Espino (1) of Pateros.

Photo by Katie Teachout
By Al Camp

As of Monday, November 26, 2018

photo

Carrie Isaak/Special to The Chronicle

Almira/Coulee Hartline’s Hayden Loomis (10) goes high for a catch against Antonio Nolan (5) of Naselle in state 1B semifinal game Nov. 24 at Wenatchee’s Apple Bowl.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Maguire Isaak (14) and Sean Syth (83) of Almira/Coulee-Hartline break up a pass to Cole Peterson (25) of Tekoa-Rosalia on Nov. 10.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Joe Koepke of Republic (20) is tackled by Ivan Ceniceros (82) of Pateros during the regular season. Also pictured is the Tigers’ Michael Brown (60). Koepke was named to the first team on offense at running back and defense at linebacker. Brown was named to the first team on the line.

COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Maguire Isaak and Hayden Loomis were named to both offensive and defensive first teams in the Northeast 1B League.

Maguire Isaak was first team quarterback and first team defensive back...

