Chronicle logo

McCabe, Torgesen are top CWL runners

Korin Baker leads the girls’ Republic/Curlew cross country team during warmups in October. Baker was an honorable mention all-league runner.

ED FORSMAN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Korin Baker leads the girls’ Republic/Curlew cross country team during warmups in October. Baker was an honorable mention all-league runner.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, November 26, 2018

﻿

photo

Roger Harnack/Statesman-Examiner

Liberty Bell’s Novie McCabe stands atop the state cross country medal podium for the third straight year after taking the 1B/2B crown in Pasco. McCabe was voted the top female runner in the Central Washington League.

photo

ED FORSMAN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE

Republic’s Korbin Forsman runs in a race earlier this year. He was named to the Northeast B League’s all-league boys’ cross country team.

WINTHROP - Novie McCabe, a junior at Liberty Bell, and Conner Torgesen, a junior at Manson, were named the top cross country runners in the Central Washington League.

McCabe won her third-straight state 1B/2B championship...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS