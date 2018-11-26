Chronicle logo

Mitchell voted for second time at MVP in NE1B volleyball

Ashley Mitchell of Almira/Coulee-Hartline, with the rest of the Warriors in support, puts down a spike against Selkirk in the District 7 championship match.

Carrie Isaak/Special to The Chronicle
Ashley Mitchell of Almira/Coulee-Hartline, with the rest of the Warriors in support, puts down a spike against Selkirk in the District 7 championship match.

By Al Camp

As of Monday, November 26, 2018

﻿

photo

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Almira/Coulee Hartline landed four players on the Northeast 1B all-league team, including Ashley Mitchell (far right), named the most valuable player the second straight year. Others included Gabi Isaak (senior, middle hitter), Maddie Murray (junior, outside hitter) and Christa Christopherson (senior, setter).

photo

Alan Hoffmeister/Special to The Chronicle

Mary Groom of Republic (right) blocks a shot during match against Curlew.

COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s Ashley Mitchell, a middle and outside volleyball hitter, was named the most valuable player for the second straight year in the Northeast 1B League.

Mitchell is a senior middle and outside hitter...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS