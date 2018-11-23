Tree of Giving ready for donors

OMAK – The Tree of Giving, which benefits clients of the Support Center, will be in The Chronicle’s lobby starting today, Nov. 26.

People are invited to pick from the tree an ornament bearing the Christmas gift wishes of adults and children served by the center, which assists victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes.

Wrapped gifts should be returned to The Chronicle, with the ornaments attached, by Dec. 17.

The tree is an annual project of The Chronicle and the Support Center.