OROVILLE — Joanie Parsons and Jessica Hilstad are thrilled to be working together in downtown Oroville, right across the street from their previous location.

Parsons, who owns Joanie Jean’s Beauty Parlor, and Hilstad, who owns Rustic and Chic Boutique, brought both businesses to 1202 B Main St.

The two began working together about a year ago and their services flow nicely together.

Hilstad’s front end of the store is filled with feminine fashions ranging from dressy boots and shoes to lacy tops. Selections include jeans, pants and skirts, as well as everything to top off an outfit – from hats and leggings to jewelry, including hand-made earrings. And don’t forget the western belts, socks and lacy undies – Hilstad carries all those as well.

Hilstad is expanding into carrying children’s clothing items, as well as fun things for kids, such as plaques to be colored that make “a fun little gift.”

Step into the back room of the store where Parsons has her spa set up, and a shopper can get down to the finer details of beauty.

A licensed esthetician and permanent makeup artist, Parsons offers lashes, waxing, makeup facials, brow and lash tinting and more.

Parsons first opened her beauty shop in 2011.

“I sell skin products, but I like to consult with my customers first,” said Parsons. “I can’t carry a wide-enough range of products to meet everyone’s individual needs, but I special-order a lot.”

Parsons is also working on creating her own label of skin products.

“I’m working with a lab now,” Parsons said, the excitement in her voice illustrating her passion for her work.

Another passion for beauty is found throughout the store in the way of “knick-knacks” and re-purposed items including re-finished tables, bird cages, shelves, picture frames and albums, antlers and a handmade fishing pole holder.

“We love to re-purpose things, so we will sell everything,” said Parsons.

The recycling goes further, with Hilstad reserving a space for consignment items.

“We’re just getting into consignment, and we take in-season, relatively new and clean, gently used items or new items, with or without the tags,” said Hilstad. “It helps to recycle them.”

Parsons is available by appointment on Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. She can be reached at 509-560-9866. Hilstad’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Hilstad can also be found once a month at Sparky’s Coffee House in Republic, where she does a “pop-up boutique” so women can shop right there in town. A post on Sparky’s Facebook page announcing Hilstad’s visit in October boasted of “an awesome variety to shop from,” including dressy boots, flannels for fall, lots of denim, winter accessories, workout gear and “so much more.”

“The ladies love it when I come up there,” said Hilstad, who stays all day for the remotely-located shoppers.

Next spring, she will begin traveling to fairs and rodeos to do the on-site boutiques.

“We have a horse trailer in the works,” Jessica said with a glowing, anticipatory smile.