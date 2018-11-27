OROVILLE — New business owner Deb Barrett had plans to eventually relocate her brand-new coffee roaster and shop from its original location to a bigger space once her business and customer base was established. She was thinking it would take a year or so for business to grow that large.

Life doesn’t always move as slowly as expected. Just three weeks after opening Steam Bee Goods Co., Barrett felt the push to step it up into a larger arena. She moved the business to 806 Central, the former Cardio Kickboxing space which owner Nathan Thompson had to vacate when his own booming business outgrew the space.

“This building is the perfect storm for me,” said Barrett. “I love it.”

Barrett was excited to show off a gleaming, new and bigger espresso machine.

“This one makes four shots at once and two steamers,” said Barrett. “This is the size I need to keep up with this business. My other one had people backed up four deep.”

Customers Maudie Enzensperger, visiting from Portland, Oregon, and her friend Ginger Downs of Oroville were also excited about the new location.

“This one has the comforts of home,” said Downs as she settled in for an afternoon coffee made with Barrett’s own roasted coffee beans, and a slice of handmade pie from Tonasket’s Red Barn Bakery.

Steam Bee Goods Co. is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Specialty events held on the first Saturday of every month include live music from 11 a.m. to noon.