Volleyball: Mountain Lions take silver division title

Photo by Brock Hires
Brewster's Sammi Emigh (10) sends the volleyball past the block of Tonasket's Emma Sutton (13) and Kaylee Clark (24).
QUINCY – The Liberty Bell volleyball team won the silver division at the Quincy Invitational on Saturday.
The Mountain Lions edged Grandview 11-25, 25-22 and 15-7 in championship game, said coach Christine Scott...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment