Volleyball: Mountain Lions take silver division title

Brewster's Sammi Emigh (10) sends the volleyball past the block of Tonasket's Emma Sutton (13) and Kaylee Clark (24).

Photo by Brock Hires
By Al Camp

As of Monday, October 1, 2018

Oscar Gomez/Special to The Chronicle

Makayla Duran (12) of Omak has a tip blocked by Denise Perez (5) of Bridgeport during match Sept. 24.

Oscar Gomez/Special to The Chronicle

Kaitlyn Short (7) of Omak pounds the volleyball into the block of Taylor Munson (15) and Yareli Palacio (16) of Bridgeport.

QUINCY – The Liberty Bell volleyball team won the silver division at the Quincy Invitational on Saturday.

The Mountain Lions edged Grandview 11-25, 25-22 and 15-7 in championship game, said coach Christine Scott...

