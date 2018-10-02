Chronicle logo

Conconully dishes up stew, brew

Nearly 200 people attended the annual Stew and Brew Saturday in the Conconully Community Hall.

Janet Warner
Special to The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, October 2, 2018

CONCONULLY — Organizers are calling the annual Stew and Brew a success.

Around 200 people enjoyed a variety of stews and brews, sampling a little of everything so they could vote for the winners...

