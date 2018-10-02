Council: No golf cart zone in Tonasket

TONASKET — City council members hosted a public hearing on revenue sources for the city’s 2019 budget and setting the tax levy at their Sept. 25 meeting. They adopted an ordinance increasing the amount raised by ad valorem taxes on taxable properties inside the city for the year 2019 by one percent over the 2018 tax levy, the highest allowable increase...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle! • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.

• Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.

• You can subscribe by week, month or year.

Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446. To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.