Crescent Mountain fire fight winds down

TWISP – The Crescent Mountain Fire fight is winding down, with containment at 86 percent as of Friday, Sept. 28.

The 52,609-acre blaze began July 29 from a lightning strike in the Twisp River headwaters. Full containment is estimated for Oct. 22.

Continued cooler temperatures are anticipated, with a chance of mountain showers in the region.

“Fire managers continue to focus efforts on repairing damage caused by firefighting operations, mitigating hazard trees, while also monitoring the fire in the Buttermilk Butte and Sunshine Peak areas,” said fire officials.

Four excavators are working to obscure bulldozer lines. Four road graders are working with water tenders to repair roads impacted by several weeks of suppression efforts.

About 50 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to the blaze and the nearby McLeod Fire.

The lightning-caused McLeod Fire, burning about six miles north of Mazama, was 91 percent contained as of Sept. 28 and had burned across 24,411 acres of land. The fire is creeping and smoldering.

Containment was estimated for Oct. 1.

As of Oct. 1, the lightning-caused Holman Fire in the Pasayten Wilderness Area had burned 302 acres. Containment is estimated for Oct. 20.