Fire burns north of Pateros off Highway 97

SECOND UPDATE: Multiple structures are on fire in Elmer City.

Okanogan County Emergency Management asks that people stay clear of the area, which is receiving high winds.

UPDATE: Two additional fire alerts from Okanogan County Emergency Management:

Wildland fire burning on Tedrow Trail Rd. northeast of Riverside. DNR in route.

Wildland fire burning south of Oroville on SR 97 milepost 329

OKANOGAN - A fire is burning about three miles north of Pateros off Highway 97 at milepost 256.

Okanogan County Emergency Management has issued an alert for the fire, which is moving north and east at a rapid rate.